Police deployed at TDP leaders’ houses after party announces protest in Visakhapatnam

TDP alleges violation of environmental norms at Rushikonda Hill and Daspalla Hill layout

The city police have reportedly deployed personnel outside the houses of TDP leaders after the party announced that the leaders leaders would stage a protest at the Rushikonda Hill and Daspalla Hill layout on October 28 (Friday).

TDP’s urban president and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that several policemen had been posted outside his house from the wee hours of Thursday and that restriction had been imposed on his movements.

“The policemen tagged along with me when I went to the TDP office on Thursday evening. They warned me not to venture out of my house on Friday,” the MLA said.

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu confirmed police presence outside his house. “Policemen have been posted outside the houses of every TDP leader in the city,” he said.

As per the plan, the TDP has planned to stage a dharna, alleging gross violations by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and flouting of environmental norms.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the police on Thursday served a notice on him, rejecting the permission for dharna and citing the violation of the Section 30 of Police Act which was in force in the city.

Terming the restrictions imposed as anti-democratic, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that it looked like we were living in colonial times. “The YSRCP government is hell-bent on stifling the dissenting voices. In a democracy, citizens have the right to protest. It is guaranteed in the Constitution,” the MLA said.

He also alleged that the government was wasting valuable human resources of the police force by indulging them in such ‘forced detention’.