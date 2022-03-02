Police denies permission to ‘Chalo AU’ protest rally

Section 144 has been promulgated, says Commissioner

Section 144 has been promulgated, says Commissioner

Commisisoner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said that the police have not given permission to the ‘Chalo Andhra University’ programme initiated by a group of people on March 3.

He added that permission was also not given to another group which have sought to organise ‘Maha Dharna’.

In a release on Wednesday, he clarified that the police had denied permissions to both the groups.

“Police have promulgated Section 144 under the CrPC and have made it clear that no outsider will be allowed tomorrow in AU,” he added.