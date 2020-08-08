Police custody extended in child trafficking case

Police custody for the main accused in the child trafficking case, Managing Director of Universal Srushti Hospital P. Namratha, along with two others, have been reportedly extended for three more days, here on Saturday. The accused are under police custody as part of further investigation for the last two days.
Sources said that Assistant Commissioner of Police (Disha PS) Prem Kajal and Inspector of II Town Venkat Rao questioned the accused and are carrying out the investigation. On July 26, the city police arrested Dr. Namrata and, K. Venkata Lakshmi and B.Annapurna, both ASHA workers from V. Madugula mandal, A. Ramakrishna, Dr. Tirumala and L. Chandra Mohan in the case. On August 6, the city police arrested Dr. Ch. Padmaja, DGO of Padmaja hospital, Seethammadhara, and another person for allegedly selling a newborn baby for money, by informing the mother of the infant that she gave birth to a stillborn baby.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath