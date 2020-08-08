Police custody extended in child trafficking case

So far, 8 accused arrested

Police custody for the main accused in the child trafficking case, Managing Director of Universal Srushti Hospital P. Namratha, along with two others, have been reportedly extended for three more days, here on Saturday. The accused are under police custody as part of further investigation for the last two days.

Sources said that Assistant Commissioner of Police (Disha PS) Prem Kajal and Inspector of II Town Venkat Rao questioned the accused and are carrying out the investigation. On July 26, the city police arrested Dr. Namrata and, K. Venkata Lakshmi and B.Annapurna, both ASHA workers from V. Madugula mandal, A. Ramakrishna, Dr. Tirumala and L. Chandra Mohan in the case. On August 6, the city police arrested Dr. Ch. Padmaja, DGO of Padmaja hospital, Seethammadhara, and another person for allegedly selling a newborn baby for money, by informing the mother of the infant that she gave birth to a stillborn baby.