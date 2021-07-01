Police criticise Maoists for calling bandh on July 1

They are obstructing development activities in Agency areas, says DSP

Paderu Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Rajkamal has criticised the banned CPI(Maoist) for calling a bandh on July 1 in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) over the exchange of fire at Theegalametta area in Koyyuru mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

In a release on Wednesday, Mr. Rajkamal appealed to the tribals to realise that Maoists have been opposing development in their region. “In some of the documents which were recovered at the encounter site at Theegalametta, we did not find any mention or plans of Maoists either to construct roads, arrange mobile towers for proper connectivity or any form of development,” he said. Maoists are acting as if they have love the tribals, but they kill tribals after branding them as informers, oppose development and loot them, the DSP alleged.

He said that tribals have been requesting the government to lay roads to interior areas of the Agency to get medical facilities. However, the Maoists have been opposing laying of roads in Galikonda, Annavaram, Pothavaram, Jerrigondhi, Kothigondhi and many villages and are also destroying machinery of the contractors, the DSP said. Due to such acts, a number of people in need of medical care are being transported in ‘dolis’, he said.

Mr. Rajkamal alleged that apart from being involved in ganja trade to make money, some Maoists are also sexually exploiting their women cadres.

He alleged that Maoists are not taking any sort of precautions for COVID-19 and moving in the Agency areas. They are also conducting meetings in the Agency with tribals which could affect the locals, he said.