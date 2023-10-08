HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police crack the whip on drunk drivers in Visakhapatnam

In the last one week, around 200 persons caught driving under the influence of alcohol

October 08, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have been cracking the whip on the drunk drivers. For the last one week, at least 200 persons were caught driving under the influence of alcohol and many were produced before the court at various areas here in the city. A fine of nearly ₹5 lakh was imposed on the drunken drivers, while some of them were awarded jail term.

A few days ago, the city police have produced about 150 persons, caught driving in an inebriated condition, in various areas including Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Kancharapalem, One Town, PM Palem and a few other PS limits. As per the police, on October 7, as many as 79 drunken driving cases were booked. The checks are being conducted both in the morning as well as evening.

In view of the accidents caused by drunk drivers during the past few months, a strict watch is being kept across localities having liquor outlets in the city. Moreover special focus is being laid along the Beach Road stretch from Bheemunipatnam to Jodugullapalem, where a couple of fatal mishaps were reported due to drunken driving.

The city police have booked over 11,000 drunken driving cases this year. During the year 2022, the city saw as many as 10,824 cases. One Town, Harbour and Gajuwaka areas are said to be reporting more number of drunken driving cases, followed by New Port, PM Palem and a few other limits. As per the police, generally during the weekends, the checks are being doubled in the city.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.