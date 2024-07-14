Police constable attacked by ‘drunken’ man at China Waltair

A police constable was attacked by an unidentified person who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, for questioning his movement at China Waltair late on Saturday, in Visakhapatnam.

According to reports, police constable S. Appa Rao of III Town police station while conducting picketing intercepted a person who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He had apparently used derogatory language and while Mr. Appa Rao was in the process of taking him into custody, the person attacked him, which led to the constable suffering a broken hand. He was immediately shifted to a hospital by his colleagues, where he is undergoing treatment.

On Sunday, Home Minister V. Anitha and Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi checked upon him at the hospital. The Home Minister said that strict action would be initiated against the culprit.