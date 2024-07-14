GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police constable attacked by ‘drunken’ man at China Waltair

Published - July 14, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable was attacked by an unidentified person who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, for questioning his movement at China Waltair late on Saturday, in Visakhapatnam.

According to reports, police constable S. Appa Rao of III Town police station while conducting picketing intercepted a person who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He had apparently used derogatory language and while Mr. Appa Rao was in the process of taking him into custody, the person attacked him, which led to the constable suffering a broken hand. He was immediately shifted to a hospital by his colleagues, where he is undergoing treatment.

On Sunday, Home Minister V. Anitha and Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi checked upon him at the hospital. The Home Minister said that strict action would be initiated against the culprit.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.