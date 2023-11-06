Police conduct raids on spas in Visakhapatnam; cases booked against two managements

November 06, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Following instructions from Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, teams of police from various police stations conducted raids on spas across the city from Sunday evening. The police officials checked the records and functioning of the spas in various areas. As per the police, two cases were booked against two spas which were functioning under East Sub division limits or III Town police station limits. Inspector of III Town police station K. Rama Rao said that cases were registered against the spa managements for not following the norms.

