HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police conduct raids on spas in Visakhapatnam; cases booked against two managements

November 06, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Following instructions from Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, teams of police from various police stations conducted raids on spas across the city from Sunday evening. The police officials checked the records and functioning of the spas in various areas. As per the police, two cases were booked against two spas which were functioning under East Sub division limits or III Town police station limits. Inspector of III Town police station K. Rama Rao said that cases were registered against the spa managements for not following the norms.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.