ADVERTISEMENT

Police conduct cordon and search operations in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 20, 2024 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Following instructions from Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi, the IV Town and Gajuwaka police teams conducted cordon and search operations in several localities in the city on Sunday morning.

Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (East Sub-Division) K. Lakshmana Murthy, the police personnel conducted cordon and search operations at various areas, including Varahagiri Nagar, Kailasapuram, Satyasai Nagar, Saligramapuram, Simhagiri Colony and a few others. As many as 110 police personnel divided into 62 teams checked vehicle documents and identities of suspicious people.

Similarly, in Gajuwaka 50 police personnel divided into 25 teams searched several areas. As per the police, no suspects were found. A few vehicles were found without proper documents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US