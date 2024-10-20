Police conduct cordon and search operations in Visakhapatnam

Following instructions from Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi, the IV Town and Gajuwaka police teams conducted cordon and search operations in several localities in the city on Sunday morning.

Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (East Sub-Division) K. Lakshmana Murthy, the police personnel conducted cordon and search operations at various areas, including Varahagiri Nagar, Kailasapuram, Satyasai Nagar, Saligramapuram, Simhagiri Colony and a few others. As many as 110 police personnel divided into 62 teams checked vehicle documents and identities of suspicious people.

Similarly, in Gajuwaka 50 police personnel divided into 25 teams searched several areas. As per the police, no suspects were found. A few vehicles were found without proper documents.