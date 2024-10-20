GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police conduct cordon and search operations in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 20, 2024 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Following instructions from Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi, the IV Town and Gajuwaka police teams conducted cordon and search operations in several localities in the city on Sunday morning.

Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (East Sub-Division) K. Lakshmana Murthy, the police personnel conducted cordon and search operations at various areas, including Varahagiri Nagar, Kailasapuram, Satyasai Nagar, Saligramapuram, Simhagiri Colony and a few others. As many as 110 police personnel divided into 62 teams checked vehicle documents and identities of suspicious people.

Similarly, in Gajuwaka 50 police personnel divided into 25 teams searched several areas. As per the police, no suspects were found. A few vehicles were found without proper documents.

Published - October 20, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.