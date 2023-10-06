Police conduct cordon and search operation in problematic areas of Visakhapatnam

October 06, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Following instructions from Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, the city police teams conducted area patrolling and cordon and Search operation in several problematic areas during the early hours of Friday. The police teams conducted checks in a few colonies under II Town, Maharanipeta and PM Palem police station limits.

In II Town limits, the police have conducted checks in Kobbarithota area and detained 12 vehicles which were found to be without any records or registration number plates. Similarly, the M.R Peta police conducted checks at Salipeta, Thadi Veedhi and Yenugulaveedhi. There were no detainments under Maharanipeta limits. Similarly, a few colonies under PM Palem limits were also inspected by the police teams.

“Among these areas, some localities report minor untoward incidents and petty violations due to possible presence of miscreants. So, this was an attempt to increase visibility, check the areas and suspected people,” said a senior police officer from the city.