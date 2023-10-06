HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police conduct cordon and search operation in problematic areas of Visakhapatnam

October 06, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Following instructions from Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, the city police teams conducted area patrolling and cordon and Search operation in several problematic areas during the early hours of Friday. The police teams conducted checks in a few colonies under II Town, Maharanipeta and PM Palem police station limits.

In II Town limits, the police have conducted checks in Kobbarithota area and detained 12 vehicles which were found to be without any records or registration number plates. Similarly, the M.R Peta police conducted checks at Salipeta, Thadi Veedhi and Yenugulaveedhi. There were no detainments under Maharanipeta limits. Similarly, a few colonies under PM Palem limits were also inspected by the police teams.

“Among these areas, some localities report minor untoward incidents and petty violations due to possible presence of miscreants. So, this was an attempt to increase visibility, check the areas and suspected people,” said a senior police officer from the city.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.