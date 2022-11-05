Police conduct certification camp for physically-challenged in ASR district

A police officer helping a differently-abled child reach the camp organised by the ASR police in Chintapalli under the new Setu programme on Friday.

Police launched a people-friendly two-day outreach programme called ‘Setu’ to raise awareness on various initiatives being taken by the government among the tribals in Chintapalli mandal of ASR district on Friday.

As part of the programme, the police conducted a mega SADAREM (Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access, Rehabilitation and Empowerment) certification camp in Chintapalli.

The camp witnessed a footfall of over 1,000 persons and registrations were done for all the physically-challenged after they were assessed by doctors.

Speaking to The Hindu, Chintapalli Additional SP Pratap Siva Kishor said that ASR district was once the hotbed for the banned CPI (Maoist). “Due to their presence, the benefits of welfare schemes could not percolate to the tribals as the Maoists were opposed to any kind of development. But now, with their presence dwindling, we are able to reach the interior areas,” he said.

On Friday, the police went to the remote villages of Balapam and Darakonda and brought a number of physically-challenged people to the camp.

The Setu initiative is aimed at connecting government agencies, corporates, startups, academia, NGOs, entrepreneurs, and individuals and bringing them on to a common platform to solve the problems and issues faced by tribals in the Agency area.

Several young IAS and IPS officers and qualified professionals from IITs and IIMs are part of the core team of Setu.

“Thus, Setu is bringing the bureaucrats’ ground-level experience and professional talent from IITs and IIMs together to create solutions that work within local constraints,” said Mr. Siva Kishor.

This SADAREM camp was held, after the police during their visits to the interior parts observed that several differently-abled people are unable to receive the pension benefits because of the difficulty in SADAREM certification.

The SADAREM certification requires people to travel to far-off places for certification from three doctors.

Under the Setu programme, the ASR police had approached Gram Ward Sachivalayam (GSWS) Joint Commissioner Vikas Marmat for decentralising the service delivery. The SADAREM certification camp was conceptualised to solve this issue by taking the doctors to the differently-abled instead, the Chintapalli ASP said.

The process was streamlined by GSWS addressing the local constraints and the certificates were handed over within three hours to the eligible candidates.

The camp was closely monitored by district officials.