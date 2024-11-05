Police Commissioner urges GVMC chief to fix street lights, CCTV issues to combat crime effectively in Visakhapatnam

Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi has asked the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar to resolve defunct street lights issue and also asked him to ensure that all the CCTVs are functioning without glitches. He said that to tackle ganja consuming gangs and other anti-social activities, the CCTVs and street lights are important.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the Police Commissioner and the GVMC chief conducted a review meeting on the traffic and a few other issues.

During the meeting, Mr. Bagchi also brought to the notice of the GVMC Commissioner about the increasing road encroachments causing traffic issues. He also spoke about increase in illumination, repair of some roads, traffic signal issues, need for new electric poles and lighting at a few areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sampath Kumar said that there are about 1.18 lakh street lights in the city. He informed the Police Commissioner that he has spoken to the agency about the street lights issue. He also said that some spots are being identified where there is requirement of lights and new ones will be set up. Mr. Sampath Kumar said that CCTV cameras, zebra crossings and public addressing systems are also being arranged.

Speaking about the footpath encroachments, Mr. Sampath Kumar asked the Police Commissioner to organise a special drive jointly with the GVMC officials. He said that vending zones will be set up and traffic islands are also being developed.

GVMC officials and traffic police personnel were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.