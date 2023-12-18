ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner launches new website of Visakhapatnam City Security Council

December 18, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar launched a new website of Visakhapatnam City Security Council (VCSC) www.vizagsecuritycouncil.org and urged citizens to register themselves as volunteers to support the activities and initiatives taken by the city police.

The VCSC was started in 2016, but was dormant for a long time due to certain reasons. Now, they want to relaunch it, he added.

Dr. Ravi Shankar said that VCSC is a non-profit initiative between the city police and industries and allied sectors in order to improve the industrial security and women’s safety. The VCSC will bring public partnership by conducting awareness programmes in the domains of cybersecurity fraud, anti-drug campaigns and other industrial security measures, he added.

