GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police Commissioner launches new website of Visakhapatnam City Security Council

December 18, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar launched a new website of Visakhapatnam City Security Council (VCSC) www.vizagsecuritycouncil.org and urged citizens to register themselves as volunteers to support the activities and initiatives taken by the city police.

The VCSC was started in 2016, but was dormant for a long time due to certain reasons. Now, they want to relaunch it, he added.

Dr. Ravi Shankar said that VCSC is a non-profit initiative between the city police and industries and allied sectors in order to improve the industrial security and women’s safety. The VCSC will bring public partnership by conducting awareness programmes in the domains of cybersecurity fraud, anti-drug campaigns and other industrial security measures, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.