Police Commissioner inspects Ganesh idol immersions at various beaches

Published - September 15, 2024 11:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police, Shankabratha Bagchi inspected the ongoing Ganesh idol immersions, here in the city on Sunday.

The Commissioner personally visited and checked the immersions in various water bodies at Fishing Harbour, Jalaripeta, Naval Coastal Battery, Jodugullapalem, Sagar Nagar, Rushikonda, IT SEZ, Bheemunipatnam, Pinagadi, Rampuram, Saripalli, Yarada and Appikonda.

Mr. Bagchi inspected whether there were adequate number of swimmers. He also checked the lighting, whether cranes were available for the immersion of huge idols and ensured traffic movement in those routes remained clear. He directed the officials to ensure there was no public inconvenience.

