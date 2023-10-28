Police Commissioner inaugurates Open House

October 28, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar inaugurated Open House, an expo of weapons used by police personnel, at the Police Barracks on Friday. The expo will be held at every police station in the city too.

The respective police station house officers will have to take care of the arrangements. The expo is being held as part of the Police Martyrs’ celebrations till October 31, the Commissioner said.

Mr. Ravi Shankar directed his staff to display all weapons and equipment used by the department at the expo. Equipment and machinery used in operations like bomb detection, dog squad, communication, fingerprints and Clues teams will be displayed at the expo. He asked the managements of schools and colleges to send their students to the expo to create awareness about the functioning of the police department.

The Commissioner gave away prizes to the winners in the competitions organised for the school students by the Police Department as part of the celebrations.