Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi conducted the second ‘Mukha Mukhi’ at Swathanthra Nagar and Mandala Colony in Gajuwaka here on Tuesday. During the programme, the locals complained about increasing thefts, lack of street lights and CCTV cameras in the colonies, and nuisance created by open drinking of alcohol by miscreants. Mr. Shanka Brata Bagch assured to deploy additional beats as part of patrolling and also communicate with the municipal authorities regarding illumination.