Police Commissioner, GVMC Commissioner pay courtesy call on ENC chief in Visakhapatnam

May 08, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma and GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma upon assuming their respective assignments, paid courtesy calls on Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), here on Monday.

The FOC-in-C expressed his appreciation for the excellent bonhomie and cooperation that the civil administration has maintained with the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam during various activities, especially during the President’s visit for Navy Day 2022. He also apprised them about MILAN-24, which was scheduled to be conducted by the ENC in Visakhapatnam in February 24. The event would see participation from 59 friendly foreign countries from around the world.

The Police Commissioner and the GVMC Commissioner expressed their wholehearted commitment to working along with Indian Navy towards making the city more vibrant and showcasing its potential to domestic and international visitors. They also discussed issues of mutual interest, according to an official release.

