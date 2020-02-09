Police Commissioner elevated to ADG rank

Police Commissioner R.K. Meena, has been promoted as Additional Director General of Police. Mr. Meena, a 1995 batch IPS officer, took over as CP in June 2019.
During his 24-year stint as an IPS officer, he worked in various capacities including as Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of South Coastal Zone Guntur Range and SP Vizianagaram.
He holds a PG degree in Commerce and a PG in Public Administration from the University of Birmingham.
