Police Commissioner assumes charge

17 August 2020 23:58 IST

‘Focus will be on ongoing cases’

Manish Kumar Sinha took charge as Police Commissioner here on Monday from Rajeev Kumar Meena.

Prior to this, the 2000-batch IPS officer was posted as Intelligence Chief of the State. Mr. Meena has been asked to report at the police headquarters in Amravati.

Mr. Sinha, who earlier had a stint in the CBI had investigated the allegations against Rakesh Asthana, the then number two in CBI.

It may be remembered that he was also in charge of the bank scam investigations against jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Taking charge, Mr. Sinha said that policing would continue in the fair manner as set earlier and within legal framework.

He thanked the authorities concerned for giving him the opportunity to work in a big city such as Visakhapatnam. He also said that focus will be paid on the ongoing cases.