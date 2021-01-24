Police Commissioner: all police stations in city women-friendly

‘Women help desks set up in all the 23 police stations’

With an aim to break the psychological barrier that prevents women from going to police stations, all the police stations in the city were made women-friendly in the city. Exclusive women help desks were arranged at all the 23 stations in the city under the instructions of Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha. The police announced it through their social media handles.

According to the Police Commissioner, women without fear can directly approach these help desks in police stations, in case of any need.

Women police personnel will be performing duties at these help desks and they would receive women and take their complaints, he said. He also urged women to encourage other women to approach police stations freely and without fear in case of any problem, and spread the message that police stations are women-friendly. He said that this was one among many initiatives, which were brought as part of women-friendly policing.

“Disha counselling centre – Women in Need is another initiative which was brought by the police for women in city. Confidentiality is one aspect which is very important to many women. The centre functioning from Swarna Bharathi Stadium has been playing a crucial role in resolving problems of many women,” he said.

The Police Commissioner also said that women police constables have been moving at various tourist places, hospitals, bus stations, colleges, bus stands and other public places, where they are creating awareness among girls and women over various types crimes in the city, how to prevent them and also how to contact police in case of any distress.