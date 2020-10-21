Police Commemoration Day: parade at Beach Road

VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials laud services of personnel in the pandemic

The city and district police will be observing Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday and will organise a commemoration parade near Police Martyrs’ Memorial, Beach Road, at 7.30 a.m.

Police personnel, their families, senior officials from district administration, Ministers, MLAs and other political representatives will pay tribute to the police martyrs on the occasion.

The day is observed every year in remembrance of the 10 CRPF men who had laid down their lives fighting Chinese aggression at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959. A contingent of 20 men led by Sub-Inspector Karam Singh of the CRPF was ambushed by the Chinese Army. While 10 died fighting, others were imprisoned.

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that police personnel who have been working in the frontline since the outbreak of the pandemic have performed bravely in non-combat situation.

Deputy Inspector General ( DIG - Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao recalled the services of police personnel in the range limits, especially during the pandemic. He urged people to recognise the services of police. He said that around 12 police personnel had died while on duty during the pandemic from three districts — Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

He said that following instructions from the higher officials, a series of programmes will be conducted from October 21 to November 1, marking the day, following the safety norms.