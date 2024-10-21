Police Commemoration Day observed in Visakhapatnam with floral tributes

Police Commemoration Day (October 21) was held on the Beach Road here on Monday under the aegis of Visakhapatnam Commissionerate of Police. City Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi offered floral tributes at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial.

The police personnel observed a a few minutes of silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls in the department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner advised the police personnel to perform their duties with full commitment and also pay attention to the health and well-being of their families.

He said that the department would stand by the dependent family and kin of those who lost their lives while performing their duties. He praised the services of the police personnel.

Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad also paid tributes to the police martyrs on the occasion.