Police caution people on land grabbing in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 September 2021 00:56 IST

They plan to open Public Litigation Counselling Forum in the Zone-II area

With the increase in land grabbing cases in the city, the city police haves cautioned people to take some extra care in dealing with landed properties.

Issuing a set of guidelines, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha has said creation of fake documents is a criminal offence and urged people coming across such documents to immediately report to the nearest police station.

As land grabbing issues need a report from the revenue authorities, the city police has asked the victims to approach the local tehsildar immediately for a survey and report. The police authorities have clearly stated that the police will not interfere in title issues, division of land within family members and issues with boundaries of land or any dispute with civil in nature.

Police will interfere in other land issues concerning occupation of the government lands by public.

The city police is also actively considering the opening of PLCF (Public Litigation Counselling Forum) in the Zone- II area.

Police will prepare a comprehensive list of persons who are habitually involved in land issues such as land grabbing or double selling, by exploiting the loopholes in the system. The police team will also take up a research to understand their modus operandi by coordinating with other departments and keep a regular watch over their activities, the Police Commissioner said.

As an advisory, the city police have urged people who own landed property to visit the property at least once a month, put up a board in the site in their name, fence the property and keep a trusted watchman, if the land has considerable value.

It is also advisable to get a GPS survey done and ensure that records are updated with the Revenue Department. The police advised the prospective buyers to go for an advertisement in a leading newspaper, verify the encumbrance certificate for the last 30 years and verify the VUDA approval.

Link documents

The purchasers should also check all link documents right from the name in SFA (Survey Fair Adangal) and check if it is an assigned land or listed the in 22A prohibited property list, the police said. The EC and prohibited properties list can be accessed through http://www.registration.ap.

gov.in/ and for details on 1B, Adangal and FMB one can visit http://meebhoomi.ap.g

ov.in/.