Police bust spurious liquor making in Vizag, arrest couple

May 03, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Thursday arrested a couple, from whom it seized 677 spurious liquor bottles. The arrested were identified as L. Sirisha (40) and L. Susantha Patro (45), natives of Berhampur in Odisha and residents of Pendurthi.

Commissioner of Police (CoP) A. Ravi Shankar said that based on credible information, SEB teams searched a house in Pendurthi. On further investigation, they searched another place at Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram, where the couple were found to be manufacturing spurious liquor.

The police said the two were using a homeopathic medicine, which contains 90% alcohol. Using one bottle of the medicine, they prepared two bottles of liquor. The CoP said the couple have been procuring liquor bottles and labels from Hyderabad. To ensure that the liquor look authentic, they added several ingredients such as food colour. This liquor is then distributed to illegal belt shops, he said.

The CoP said that consuming the spurious liquor will definitely affect the respiratory system and the heart.

