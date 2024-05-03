ADVERTISEMENT

Police bust spurious liquor making in Vizag, arrest couple

May 03, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Thursday arrested a couple, from whom it seized 677 spurious liquor bottles. The arrested were identified as L. Sirisha (40) and L. Susantha Patro (45), natives of Berhampur in Odisha and residents of Pendurthi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Police (CoP) A. Ravi Shankar said that based on credible information, SEB teams searched a house in Pendurthi. On further investigation, they searched another place at Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram, where the couple were found to be manufacturing spurious liquor.

The police said the two were using a homeopathic medicine, which contains 90% alcohol. Using one bottle of the medicine, they prepared two bottles of liquor. The CoP said the couple have been procuring liquor bottles and labels from Hyderabad. To ensure that the liquor look authentic, they added several ingredients such as food colour. This liquor is then distributed to illegal belt shops, he said.

The CoP said that consuming the spurious liquor will definitely affect the respiratory system and the heart.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US