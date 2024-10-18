ADVERTISEMENT

Police bust cyber scam racket, five arrested

Published - October 18, 2024 09:14 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Visakhapatnam city police on Thursday busted a racket which was allegedly running an illegal payment aggregator, Peace Pay, without the mandatory authorisation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Five people including four women were arrested in connection with the case during a raid on a flat in Sea Smile Apartment near AN Beach Hospital in the city and financial desktop, laptops, router, TRX hardware, cellphones, SIM cards, bank cheque books and other electronic gadgets were seized.

Acting on information shared by the Cybercrime Police of Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C), the Visakhapatnam police conducted the raid and made the arrests, Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi told the media.

Mr. Bagchi said that upon receiving information that a call centre was being operated by certain individuals allegedly at the instance of some Chinese nationals, the police conducted the raid.

Two primary suspects—Sairam and Girish— hired the people who were arrested on a salary of ₹25,000 each. In another raid, many bank accounts, unregistered SIM cards, debit cards, laptops, desktops, transaction machines, counting machines, and cheque books were seized from a flat in Vishalakshi Nagar, Mr. Bagchi added.

