Police bring tribal students to city on a two-day pleasure trip

SP urges them to study well and get good jobs

The Class X students of the Ekalavya Ashram School at Pedabayalu were brought on a two-day pleasure trip to the city under the ‘Mundadugu’ programme of the district police on Tuesday.

The bus, carrying the 37 girls and their teachers, was flagged off by Paderu ASP P. Jagadish at Paderu. They were given a grand reception with the bursting of crackers at the Armed Reserve Grounds at Kailasagiri.

Interacting with the girls, Superintendent of Police (Visakha Rural) B. Krishna Rao asked about their native villages. Many of them came from the remote villages in Pedabayalu, Munchingput, Hukumpeta and Paderu mandals, which have considerable Maoist-influence. The SP came to know during the interaction that many of them had not seen Visakhapatnam city so far.They seemed to be impressed by the city life and some of them aspired to become police officials and teachers. Mr. Krishna Rao asked them to go round the places of interest in the city and gain knowledge, apart from having fun during the trip. He hoped that they would study well and get good jobs, and thereby support their parents and family members.

The girl students thanked the Police Department for organising the pleasure trip. They were taken to the Zoo, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam Airport and Dr. YSR Central Park on Tuesday.

The students were accompanied by their teachers Gouthami, Venkata Rao and Srikanth and Pedabayalu ASI Manoj Kumar.

Special Enforcement Bureau Joint Director S. Satish Kumar, DSP (DAR) R.P.L. Shanti Kumar, DSP (SB) A. Venkata Rao, Inspectors Muralidhar, A. Ramakrishna, Aravind Kishore, Satish and Venkata Rao, SIs Satyanarayana, Sivaramakrishna and Naidu were among those who participated in the programme.