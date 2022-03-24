Andhra Pradesh: Police arrest job scammer after a year-long hunt

The accused had collected nearly ₹70 lakh from 15 unemployed persons

The Gajuwaka police arrested a man for allegedly cheating around 15 job aspirants of a total amount of ₹70 lakh by falsely promising them jobs, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The accused was identified as S. Srinivas Rao (50), a resident of Simhagiri Colony in Gajuwaka.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (L&O) S. Gowthami said that the case first came to light in March last year when some youth had lodged a complaint with the police stating that a man named Srinivasa Rao, an employee of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, had collected money from them promising to give them jobs at the plant and at the Naval Dockyard. He later provided a ‘Steel Plant Junior Trainee Selected List’ to the youth to cheat them and later went into hiding.

After a rigorous search, almost a year later, the accused was nabbed in Anantapur district and was brought to Vizag on Thursday.

The DCP said that the accused has confessed to having cheated 15 unemployed youth and collecting ₹69.96 lakh from them by making false promises. Further investigation is on, police said.