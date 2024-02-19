Police appeals to public to cooperate for smooth conduct of MILAN-2024 in Visakhapatnam

February 19, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The city police on Monday urged people to cooperate with the authorities concerned, including the police in traffic management, since the beginning of International maritime event MILAN-2024 from February 20 (Tuesday).

The MILAN will kickstart with the full dress rehearsals at the RK Beach here on February 20. However, the event will officially be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 21.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest at the city parade programme, to be organised as part of the MILAN, at the RK Beach on February 22.

Traffic restrictions

Police informed the public that there will be traffic restrictions from Naval Coastal Battery to Park Hotel Junction on the RK Beach road in view of the series of MILAN events.

There will be no entry for private vehicles except those with permission from the naval authorities.

People have been asked to take alternative routes suggested by the police. Vehicles having valid passes should park their vehicles at six earmarked locations like APIIC grounds, AU English Medium School Grounds and AU Football Ground.

General public will have to park their vehicles at MGM Grounds, Andhra Medical College Grounds and Zilla Parishad premises.

“Residents along the RK Beach should carry their Aadhaar card with valid residential address to take permission from the duty police personnel. Ambulances will also take alternative routes to reach hospitals instead of the beach road,” the police said in an official release.

3,536 personnel drafted for security

Speaking to media persons, Joint Police Commissioner Fakkeerappa said that a special police force of 3,536 personnel will be deployed for MILAN 2024.

Meanwhile, representatives of various foreign defence wings toured the city on Monday. While their ships were anchored in the Bay of Bengal, somewhere on the East Coast near the city, the crew, who stayed in city hotels, took some time to go around the city. The foreigners were seen visiting shopping malls, markets, tourist spots among other recreation centres like bar and restaurants in their free time. The police also monitored their movements and provided security to them wherever they went.

On the other hand, a release from Adani Gangavaram Port stated that Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya was anchored at the port. The port hosted the vessel, which came to the city from the West Coast to participate in the MILAN.