Police and CRPF adopt school in Maoist area in ASR district, give it a new look

April 09, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Apart from giving the school a new look by painting colours, murals and fencing, police personnel have donated essentials required for the functioning of the school.

Harish Gilai

G Madugula police and CRPF personnel distributing furniture, blackboard and other essentials to a primary school which they adopted in Gadigunta village, an interior tribal area in Nurmati Panchayat of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

In a noble initiative, G Madugula police along with CRPF 198 Battalion personnel have adopted a primary school in Gadigunta, an interior tribal hamlet in Maoist-affected Nurmati Panchayat of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Apart from giving the school a new look by painting colours, murals and fencing, police personnel have donated essentials required for the functioning of the school.

The primary school in Gadigunta village, around 45 km from the G Madugula mandal headquarters, had been lacking in facilities since many years. Recently, teachers and several parents approached the G Madugula Police and CRPF and sought help in running the school.

Responding to the request, Superintendent of Police, Tuhin Sinha, ASP Paderu, Dheeraj and Mr Udhaya Kumar from 198 Battalion CRPF decided to adopt the school to ensure a better future for the tribal students.

Circle Inspector of G Madugula police station, S Ramesh said the school building was in a dilapidated condition when they inspected it initially. Right from arranging a new asbestos roof to repairing walls to painting the school building, the personnel set up a toilet facility and also provided drinking water and electricity giving the school a completely new look.

“We have identified basic requirements for students and faculty. We have provided kitchen utensils, first aid and snake bite kits. Furniture, blackboard, plants, sports equipment for indoor and outdoor games have also been arranged. We have also promised them all help whenever required,” he added.

