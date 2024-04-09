GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police and CRPF adopt school in Maoist area in ASR district, give it a new look

Apart from giving the school a new look by painting colours, murals and fencing, police personnel have donated essentials required for the functioning of the school.

April 09, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
G Madugula police and CRPF personnel distributing furniture, blackboard and other essentials to a primary school which they adopted in Gadigunta village, an interior tribal area in Nurmati Panchayat of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

G Madugula police and CRPF personnel distributing furniture, blackboard and other essentials to a primary school which they adopted in Gadigunta village, an interior tribal area in Nurmati Panchayat of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

In a noble initiative, G Madugula police along with CRPF 198 Battalion personnel have adopted a primary school in Gadigunta, an interior tribal hamlet in Maoist-affected Nurmati Panchayat of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Apart from giving the school a new look by painting colours, murals and fencing, police personnel have donated essentials required for the functioning of the school.

The primary school in Gadigunta village, around 45 km from the G Madugula mandal headquarters, had been lacking in facilities since many years. Recently, teachers and several parents approached the G Madugula Police and CRPF and sought help in running the school.

Responding to the request, Superintendent of Police, Tuhin Sinha, ASP Paderu, Dheeraj and Mr Udhaya Kumar from 198 Battalion CRPF decided to adopt the school to ensure a better future for the tribal students.

Circle Inspector of G Madugula police station, S Ramesh said the school building was in a dilapidated condition when they inspected it initially. Right from arranging a new asbestos roof to repairing walls to painting the school building, the personnel set up a toilet facility and also provided drinking water and electricity giving the school a completely new look.

“We have identified basic requirements for students and faculty. We have provided kitchen utensils, first aid and snake bite kits. Furniture, blackboard, plants, sports equipment for indoor and outdoor games have also been arranged. We have also promised them all help whenever required,” he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / school / adoption

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.