Policemen among many hurt during protest by Gangavaram port workers

Trouble started when protesters broke through the police cordon to reach the main gate of the port

August 17, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam.

A view of the Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK K.R.

At least 15 people, including 10 policemen, were injured during a protest by the contract workers at Adani Group’s Gangavaram Port Ltd. at Gangavaram here on Thursday.

The protesters, who outnumbered the police, broke through the police cordon and managed to cross the iron fence near the main gate of the port. In the melee, several protesters and police personnel suffered injuries, including a circle inspector whose leg got caught in the barbed wire.

“Policemen and protesters were among the injured. At least 500 people participated in the agitation that attempted to lay siege to the port. We have deployed 200 policemen to control the situation,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Harbour) Moses Paul told The Hindu.

The port labour unions have called for a `Port Bandh’ on Thursday as part of their agitation since June this year following the sacking of two workers. They demanded that the workers be reinstated and paid a minimum wage of ₹36,000 per month. They also sought a written guarantee on their increment, death benefits and one-time settlement.

“On Thursday, women also joined the protesters. District officials reached the spot and held discussions with the agitators, who withdrew after the officials promised to resolve the issue within the next five days,” Mr. Moses said.

