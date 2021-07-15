Polavaram rehab colonies lack basic facilities: Somu

BJP State President Somu Veerraju addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 July 2021 00:25 IST

‘State govt. should immediately release funds for R&R package’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju has alleged that the rehabilitation colonies that are being built for the evacuees of the Polavaram project lack basic facilities. He also demanded that the State government release funds immediately and take reimbursement from the Centre later.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Veerraju said that officials claim that 76% of the project has been completed. But only 22% of Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package is distributed, he added. He said that the evacuees have been requesting the government to take up the project only after providing the complete R&R package, compensation and also completing the construction of houses. He questioned what stopped the YSR Congress Party to spend ₹4,000 crore for the package and later seek reimbursement from the Centre. He said that the government should not only focus on completing the project, but also give top priority to the R&R package considering the issues faced by the evacuees in East and West Godavari districts. He alleged that the houses and roads being constructed in Devipatnam area in East Godavari district and the rehab colony are of very poor quality. He alleged that the roofs were leaking during rains. Mr. Veerraju demanded that the State government release ₹1.25 lakh subsidy, which it is supposed to pay on each house being constructed. He also questioned how the State government can name the houses that are being built under housing schemes as ‘Jagananna Illu,’ when the major cost share of the houses are being borne by the Union government.

