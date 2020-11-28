Polavaram project only solution to meet water needs of Vizag: TDP

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 November 2020 01:02 IST

‘Steps should be taken to construct storage reservoirs’

TDP Visakhapatnam president Palla Srinivasa Rao said Polavaram project was the only solution to meet drinking and irrigation water needs of Visakhapatnam district. Though the government announced that it would complete the project by December 2021 they were doubtful about its completion, he said . He said 70% of works were completed during the TDP government

He said there were no storage facilities for 12 tmc ft of water to be drawn from Polavaram. Steps should be taken to construct storage reservoirs, he said.

Former MLA Peela Govind said Polavaram project works gained pace when TDP was in power. He said Mr. Chandrababu Naidu converted Somavaram (Monday) as Polavaram. He said the stone for Babu Jagjivanram Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti was laid by Mr. Naidu and 30% of works were completed.

However, the present government ignored the project which will benefit farmers of Narsipatnam, Chodavaram and Anakapalle segments, Mr. Govind alleged.