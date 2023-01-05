Poetry can bring social change: Dadi

January 05, 2023 02:47 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Visakhapatnam

To bring change in society, poetry should be encouraged and the efforts of Navasahiti International towards this goal is commendable, said former Minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering at a literary programme jointly organised by Navasahiti and Kalavedika at MVP Colony, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao emphasised the need to bring youth into the world of literature, and motivate them to write poetry that can bring about social change.

Navasahiti founder president S.V. Suryaprakash Rao from Chennai and Kalavedika’s Nanduri Ramakrishna, Dr. Kutikuppala Surya Rao, Prof. V. Simmanna among others participated.