Poaching goes up in Eastern Ghats in summer, forest officials blame it on tribal rituals

Poachers are said to be active again in the forests of Eastern Ghat in Chintapalli and Rampachodavaram divisions of Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh. The illegal activity is attributed to many reasons especially the traditions and customs of the tribal people living on the hilly terrains along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region.

ASR district has a forest vover of 10.47 lakh hectares, nearly 28% of the total forest cover of 37.13 lakh hectares in Andhra Pradesh. The ASR district has four forest divisions— Chintapalli (1,97,181 hectares), Paderu (1,97,872 hectares), Chintoor (4 lakh hectares) and Rampachodavaram (2,63,869 hectares).

High wildlife population in this huge forest area bordering Odisha attracts poachers from tribal pockets. High demand for wild animals for traditional practices also plays a major role. The tribal people perform rituals for their deities during the summer months. They offer meat of wild animals such as spotted deer, wild boar and Indian bison to the deities.

Speaking to The Hindu, Chintapalli Divisional Forest Officer Ch. Suryanarayana admitted that there were complaints of poaching from the forests in the district, particularly from two forest divisions during the summer months when the tribal people were on a hunting spree for the rituals.

The Forest Department recently arrested 11 persons hailing from Odisha when they were found in possession of the meat of an Indian bison at a weekly shandy (market) at Gudem village in GK Veedhi mandal, he said.

The forest officials from Chintapalli and Rampachodavaram divisions discussed the steps being taken to prevent poaching in the forests on June 3 (Monday).

“We have registered a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. The case is now in the court of law. We have formed teams with our counterparts in the Rampachodavaram forest division to keep an eye on the poachers. Not only hunting, buying and transporting meat of wild animals is also an offence,” said Mr. Suryanarayana.