PNB opens Circle Office in Vizag

Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened a new circle office in Visakhapatnam on Monday. A separate loan point in the name of PNB RAM has also been opened at Asilametta to cater to the needs of borrowers of retail, agriculture and MSME loans. A new office of Mid Corporate Centre (MCC) has also been opened in the city. The offices were inaugurated by PNB Deputy General Manager A.D. Saha and new Circle Head NVSP Reddy, Assistant General Manager (MCC) A. Bikshapati and AGM, PNB, G. Rama Rao were also present on the occasion.

The Union government had announced the amalgamation of PNB, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI). The new amalgamated entity came into being with effect from April 1, 2020. The Vizag Circle consists of 59 branches spread over five districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godvari. Post-amalgamation of the three banks, PNB has become the second largest public sector banks in the country with 24 zonal offices and 161 circle offices, according to Chief Manager, Circle Office, N.S. Prasad.