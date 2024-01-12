PM’s virtual interaction with tribals on January 15

January 12, 2024 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - PADERU

Project Officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, V. Abhishek, has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the people hailing from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) during the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) on January 15.

The virtual interactive programme will be organised at the Government Primary School grounds at Kothabhallaguda of Araku Valley mandal.

Mr. Abhishek held a meeting with the officials to discuss the arrangements for the programme. He said that Aadhaar cards, Ayushman Bharat cards, and documents pertaining to electricity connections, house site allotments, and drinking water supply would be issued at the programme, he said.