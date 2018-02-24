PM’s Trophy panel visits RINL

The Panel of Judges (POJ) for the Prime Minister’s Trophy 2016-17 is on a three-day visit to the city to evaluate the performance of RINL for 2016-17 for the award of PM’s Trophy for the best integrated steel plant in the country.

After witnessing a detailed corporate presentation on Friday, the POJ held discussions with the top management of RINL led by Chairman-cum-Managing Director P. Madhusudan.

Giving the backdrop on the performance during 2016-17, Mr. Madhusudan said RINL had completed the expansion and modernisation and was now ramping up the production from all the new units.

‘Focus on productivity’

The POJ while appreciating the presentation exhorted the management to focus on enhancing the productivity, techno-economic parameters, developing new products and grades to improve the bottomline

The panel of judges comprises V.S. Jain, former Chairman, SAIL, A.P. Choudhary, former CMD, RINL, Justice Pritam Pal (retired), High Court of Punjab and Haryana, K.A.P. Singh, former MD, Bokaro Steel Plant, V. Shyamsundar, former MD, Durgapur Steel Plant, H.M. Nerurkar, former MD, Tata Steel, Neeru Abrol, former CMD, National Fertilizers Ltd, Prof. Ranjan Das, former Professor of Strategy, Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Leadership, IIM, Kolkata, Gopal Subramanyam, former CEO, L&T-Komatsu Ltd, I.V. Rao, former Managing Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki (I) Ltd.