PM to lay stone for five projects, dedicate two to nation at Vizag on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the plaque for laying of the foundation stone for five projects and dedication of two projects to the nation from the venue of his public meeting at the Andhra University College of Engineering ground here on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will arrive at the venue at 10.15 a.m. He will be felicitated on the dais. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will deliver the welcome address and later Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will speak.

This will be followed by the Prime Minister pressing the button to mark the foundation-stone laying for modernisation and upgrading of the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, construction of six-lane greenfield Raipur–Visakhapatnam economic corridor, dedicated Port Road from Convent junction to Sheela Nagar, redevelopment of the Visakhapatnam railway station and laying of Srikakulam–Angul (321 km) GAIL pipeline.

Mr. Modi will dedicate to the nation two-lane highway and planner system (2L+PS) from Pathapatnam to Narasannapeta, a part of the Ichchapuram–Parlakhemundi highway, and ONGC U-Field offshore deepwater project. A short film on the projects will be screened at the venue.

The Prime Minister will address the gathering from 10.50 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

Apart from Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and the Chief Minister, the others who will share the dais with the Prime Minister are: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, MPs M.V.V. Satyanarayana, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and C.M. Ramesh and MLCs P.V.N. Madhav and Vakati Narayana Reddy.