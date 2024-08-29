PM to inaugurate three Ekalavya schools in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh in September 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate in virtual mode three Ekalayva Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Pedabayalu, Araku Valley and Chintapalli mandals of Alluri Sitharama Raju district between September 5 to 9 as part of the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (JANMAN), Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu Project Officer V. Abhishek has said.

The PM-JANMAN programme will be organised in the virtual mode in Araku Valley mandal and the authorities have selected Pakanakudi, a PTVG village in Chinalabudu panchayat, for the event. Mr. Modi will interact with the villagers through a video conference during the programme.

Mr. Abhishek inspected several sites associated with the programme on August 29 (Thursday). In a meeting with the officials from various departments, he asked them to make the programme a success.

Mr. Abhishek inspected the works at Ekalavya Schools at Lakyaputtu in Pedabayalu and Madyavalasa in Araku Valley, which will be inaugurated by Mr. Modi. He asked the officials concerned to complete the pending works at the earliest.

The PM-JANMAN programme was organised in Araku Valley in January this year. During the programme, 6,600 PVTG tribal people from Paderu received ₹70,000 each towards the first instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Swabi Ganga, a PVTG woman from Gadyaguda village in Araku mandal, who interacted with Mr. Modi during the programme in January, will meet him in person in Jharkhand on the same day.