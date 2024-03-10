PM Suraj programme to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 13

March 10, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Sunday informed that ‘PM Suraj’, a Union government’s programme, will be held in the district on March 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address and interact with a select beneficiaries of the programme, he added.

The programme will be held under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to review the issues related to the schemes and programmes being implemented by the Centre, Mr. Mallikarjuna said.

The programme will be held across all 510 districts from 4 p.m., he said adding that the programme will be held at the video conference hall of the District Collectorate here.