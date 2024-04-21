PM should make his stand clear on steel plant, demands Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee

April 21, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The leaders and members of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee on Sunday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi make his stand clear on the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation during his proposed visits to the State as part BJP’s campaign for the general elections.

“We will vote for those who have made a clear statement before the polls that they will stop the privatisation,” they said at the protest ‘Ukku Garjana’, ongoing for its 1,165th day at Kurmannapalem. They also called upon VSP’s 30,000 staff, workers and their families to vote for the political party that cleared their stance in their respective manifestos on the protection of the steel plant.

“We want to teach a lesson to the political parties who have created several hurdles and pushed the company towards losses for the three years,” said one of the leaders, J. Ayodhyaram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.