PM should also pay tributes to Yellapragada Subba Rao, say admirers

Mr. C. Gopalakrishna Murty (extreme right) unveiling the portrait of Yellapragada Subba Rao at his birth centenary celebrations in Andhra University.

July 04, 2022 05:02 IST

‘The Indian scientist was a native of Bhimavaram’

CIA Centre, Visakhapatnam, and Jana Vigyana Vedika of Bhimavaram appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay tributes to Yellapragada Subba Rao, a staunch supporter of Mahatma Gandhi, and discoverer of several lifesaving drugs.

In a statement, Yellapragada Raman, director of the CIA institute, and Srinivasu, president of Jana Vigyana Vedika, noted that admirers of Yellapragada Subba Rao had sent several messages to the Prime Minister on June 26 this year, in this regard.

They sought that Yellapragada Subba Rao, who was also a native of Bhimavaram, should honoured by the Prime Minister during his visit to Bhimavaram on July 4.