PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Ekalavya schools in ASR district on Oct. 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with tribals from Alluri Sitharama Raju district on October 2 as part of the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) programme.

The tribal villagers will gather at Palanakudi village in Araku Valley mandal for the event. Mr. Modi will be interacting with the tribals from Jharkhand.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V. Abhishek said that all arrangements are being made for the programme.

During the programme, the PM will virtually inaugurate two Ekalavya Model Residential Schools, which were constructed at Pedabayalu and Araku Valley mandals, at a budget of ₹40 crore. He will also take part in ‘Bhoomi Pooja’ to initiate construction of two more schools at Hukumpeta and Chintapalli, he said.

PM JANMAN is a programme aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in the country. The programme includes several initiatives to provide basic facilities and sustainable livelihood opportunities to PVTG households and habitations. PM JANMAN was organised in Araku Valley in January this year. During the programme, 6,600 PVTG tribal people from Paderu received ₹70,000 each towards the first instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Swabi Ganga, a PVTG woman from Gadyaguda village in Araku mandal, who interacted with Mr. Modi during the programme in January, will meet him in person in Jharkhand on the same day.