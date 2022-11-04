PM Modi to lay foundation for South Coast Railway Zone Headquarters, in Visakhapatnam: BJP MLC Madhav

Road show, meeting to be organised under the auspices of the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for construction of the South Coast Railway Zone Headquarters, the ESI Hospital, IIM-V and HPCL expansion project and will dedicate to the nation the widened six-lane Highway to Raipur, BJP State general secretary and MLC P. V. N. Madhav has said.

Addressing a media conference along with BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and city president Raveendra Medapati, the BJP MLC said Prime Minister would reach Visakhapatnam on the night of November 11. A road show and meeting would be organised under the leadership of BJP State president Somu Veerraju, on Novemeber 12.

He called upon the people of north Andhra to make the Prime Minister’s visit to the city a success. He said that the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was a policy matter but added that they would not allow injustice to be done either to the plant or the employees.

Mr. Madhav said the BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh had taken the VSP issue to the notice of the Central leadership and had suggested merger of VSP in SAIL/NMDC. He recalled that the BJP has protected the DCI from privatisation in the past. He said that the party would organise struggles on the issues pertaining to Rushikonda, Daspalla land issue and 22 A lands in Visakhapatnam.

Replying to a query, Mr. Madhav said MLA s from other parties joining the BJP would have to first resign to their post and get re-elected. This rule was applicable to Telangana State also. He alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had indulged in high drama on the occasion of Munugodu bypolls.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju deplored the detention of TDP leader and former Minister Ayyanna Patrudu by the CID police by scaling the walls of his house and allegedly breaking open the door. He opined that an Executive Engineer was made to file a complaint against Mr. Patrudu. He said that these ‘excesses’, committed by the YSR Congress government, would be taken to the notice of the party’s Central leadership.