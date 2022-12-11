P.L.K. Murthy is new Chairman of PRSI Visakhapatnam Chapter

  1. EPaper
December 11, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

P.L.K/ Murthy has been elected as the new Chairman of Visakhapatnam chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) for the 2023-24 while R.P. Sharma is the Vice-Chairman in an election held at the annual general body meeting here on Sunday. A. Govinda Rao as Secretary, M. K.V. L. Narasimham as Joint Secretary and N.V. Narasimham as Treasurer were elected. M. V. Rajasekhar, B. V. Vijaya Prasad, Y. Srinivasa Kumar, Y. Prabhakar, D Subbarao and BR Vikram Kumar are executive members.

