Plethora of problems plague Madhurawada Zone

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 February 2021 01:07 IST

Heavy traffic, bad interior roads, poor sanitation, encroachments are some of the issues that need to be addressed, say locals

Back in the year 2007 when the corporation elections were held in the city, Madhurawada zone was part of the GVMC, but was on the outskirts of the corporation. The area was known for housing the International Cricket Stadium and a couple of engineering colleges.

But with the recent real estate surge and the buzz that the Executive capital would be located in that area, the zone now houses scores of apartments, commercial buildings, gated communities, couple of multiplexes, schools and restaurants, making it a much sought-after destination.

Advertising

Advertising

The locals say that on par with the development, a number of civic issues cropped up and they need to be addressed. “With increase in population here, the Car Shed Junction has become a major traffic point. During peak time, vehicles form long queues of at least 500 metres before the signal and it is taking a lot of time to clear,” said Adarsh Kumar, a resident of Bakkavanipalem.

According to the locals, one more issue related to it is that, there has been a long demand for foot-over bridges. During peak traffic situation, it is very difficult to cross the roads not only at Car Shed Junction, but also at Madhurawada and Kommadi Junction. Many people have lost their lives while crossing the roads, says M. Vikram, a resident. He said that as medians have no iron grills people cross them easily creating problems for motorists during night.

Though main roads in the locality are in a good condition, the roads in interior areas of Madhurawada, PM Palem and Kommadi are a nightmare for the locals during rains.

“Despite a number of complaints, many damaged roads in interior areas were not relaid. Drains are not cleared properly. People just throw their wastes here and there. Many construction companies dump construction & demolition (C&D) wastes in the open areas,” said Executive Member of Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS), M. Koteswara Rao, who is a resident of Durga Nagar, PM Palem. He also complained that apathy from the Town Planning wing has led to many encroachments in their area.

L. Renuka, a resident of Kommadi, said that there are many rain battered roads which need attention since many years.

The area also has pig menace and sanitation in a few colonies is poor. “Apart from these, our locality do not have many dumpbins,” she said.

Meanwhile, people from Adarsh Nagar also complain about increase in encroachments in the locality. This zone has recorded the highest number of encroachment and land grabbing cases.

Voters doubled

There are about eight wards in the Madhurawada Zone (From Ward 6 to 13). According to the officials, compared to the previous municipal elections, the voter population is doubled and stands at over 1.90 lakh voters for the coming municipal elections.

There used to be a tough fight in the Madhurawada zone between the Congress and the Telugu Desam Party. In the 2007 elections, three wards were won by the TDP, while two were won by the Congress.

K. Dora Babu of the Congress, who had won from Ward - 6, had also become the Deputy Mayor.