Pledge taking ceremonies mark 73rd Constitution Day in Visakhapatnam

November 26, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The National Constitution Day was celebrated by various institutions and organisations here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu, Deputy Mayors and GVMC staff paid floral tributes to the portrait of architect of the Constitution Dr B.R Ambedkar. Remembering the services offered by Dr. Ambedkar on the occasion, the staff had read Constitution Pledge.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and heads of various departments paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar near the administrative block in the campus. After reading out the pledge, the officials have distributed sweets and celebrated the day.

The Constitution Day that is also called National Law Day, is celebrated in India on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted the Constitution and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The officials of Alluri Sitharamaraju and Anakapallis districts also celebrated the day with the Collectors reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

At a function at Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) all the employees took the Constitution Day pledge.

Y. Sreenivas Rao, Director of NSTL, applauded the makers of Constitution and urged all to go in the path that they paved.

He also gave away the prizes for the quiz competition held for the students of Ramanadh Secondary School on the topic ‘India-the Mother of Democracy.’

At APEPDCL, Directors B. Ramesh Prasad and D. Chandram and other employees paid rich tribute to the architect of the Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The employees read out the Constitution Day pledge.

PSUs such as HPCL-Visakh Refinery and NTPC also observed the Constitution Day.

The Day was also observed at GITAM Deemed to be University School of Law.

The doctors and staff of King George Hospital also observed the Day.

Meanwhile, members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legal cell also paid rich tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar and celebrated Constitution Day. BJP leader Ravindra Medapati was present.

Members of Bhim Sena Vizag organised a run at R.K Beach to celebrate the Constitution Day. A few youth dressed up in the attire of Dr. B.R Ambedkar stood as an attraction.

IAS officer, Vice Chairman & M.D AP Scheduled Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation, G Vijay Kumar and GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu were present.